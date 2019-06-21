Women's World Cup: Familiar foes Norway & Australia meet in last 16

Norway finished second in Group A while Australia topped were second in Group C

The last 16 of the Women's World Cup brings together Australia and Norway - two nations with an intertwined history in the women's game.

This will be the third contest between them in the last four World Cups.

They met in the group stage in 2011 - Australia won 2-1 - after a 1-1 draw at the same stage four years earlier.

Seven of the current Australia squad have played for Norwegian clubs, including midfielder Tameka Yallop, who has spent the last two years at Klepp.

Fellow midfielder Chloe Logarzo represented Avaldsnes in 2017 and understands the challenge her country faces on Saturday.

"I know that they are a tough bunch," she said. "It is a Viking culture, so it is going to be a hard game. Aussies like a good scrap and so do they."

One Australia player with an even deeper Norwegian connection is defender Karly Roestbakken, whose father - a second-tier footballer - was born in the country.

There was a boost for Norway ahead of the game in Nice with Caroline Graham Hansen likely to be fit to start.

The 24-year-old forward was withdrawn 10 minutes into the second half of her country's final group game against South Korea with an ankle knock suffered in the process of earning her side a penalty.

This was after she scored from the spot herself earlier in the game to set them on course for a 2-1 win.

However, the new Barcelona signing was able to take part in training on Friday.

Australia coach Ante Milicic has a fully-fit squad to pick from, which includes star forward Sam Kerr, scorer of five goals so far, including four in one game against Jamaica.

The winner of Saturday's game will face either England or Cameroon, who meet in Valenciennes on Sunday, in the quarter-finals.

Players to watch

Caroline Graham Hansen Nationality: Norwegian Position: Forward Club: Barcelona Age: 24

Having missed the 2015 World Cup with a knee injury, Hansen's return to fitness is a huge boost both for Norway and the player herself.

If Norway are to go a step further than four years ago - when they were beaten 2-1 by England in the last 16 - they will need the forward to be firing.

Sam Kerr Nationality: Australian Position: Forward Club: Chicago Red Stars/Perth Glory Age: 25

Kerr is no secret to women's football aficionados, but thanks to her performances in France she is on her way to becoming a household name in the wider sporting world.

Scorer of her country's opening goal in the 2019 tournament, she subsequently netted four more in their final group game win over Jamaica. This achievement took her level in the overall top-scorers chart with USA's Alex Morgan.

With 36 goals in 80 international caps and the captain's armband on her bicep, she will be leading her country from the front in every sense on Saturday.

