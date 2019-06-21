Luke Wilkinson: Yeovil Town sign ex-Stevenage defender on a free transfer

Luke Wilkinson has joined Yeovil to work with old boss Darren Sarll

Defender Luke Wilkinson is new Yeovil Town boss Darren Sarll's first signing, arriving on a free transfer following his release by Stevenage.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal and previously played under Sarll during his spell in charge of Boro.

Somerset-born Wilkinson made more than 100 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons at Stevenage, and lists Portsmouth and Luton among his clubs.

"He and his family want to return 'home'," Sarll said.

"I'm delighted to be reacquainted with Luke, a player and person I know very well. He brings defensive qualities, experience and a physicality I feel we were lacking."

Yeovil were relegated from the English Football League last season and will begin the forthcoming campaign in the National League for the first time since 2003.

