Hibernian: Women's Champions League draw offers tough start

All of Hibernian's group games will be in Slovenia

Hibernian will have to learn fast in the Women's Champions League after being handed a trip to Slovenia, says head coach Grant Scott.

Scott's side enter the competition at the qualifying group stage, and have been drawn in group three with Pomurje Beltinci, Georgians FC Nike, and Welsh domestic treble winners Cardiff Met.

All three games will be hosted in Slovenia between 7 and 13 August.

"It'll be tough, there's no doubt about it," said Scott.

"I suppose we're fairly happy with the draw. It could have been more difficult - with the greatest of respect to the teams that are there. We'll have a look at them the best they can, but we believe we've got chances to win matches which is obviously important.

"For myself and the staff we're going to have to figure things out over the 90 minutes.

"We've missed a couple of the big guns where maybe their seeding looked a little out of place in terms of what pot they were in."

Hibs open their campaign against Champions League debutants FC Nike, who currently top the Georgian league with nine wins from nine, scoring 75 goals in the process.

Welsh champions Cardiff Met are up next, before Hibs complete the group against their Slovenian hosts Pomurje Beltinci.

This year only the group winners qualify, with the two best runners-up no longer reaching the knockout stage.

Glasgow City have a bye into the next round.