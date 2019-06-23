Referee Andrew Dallas retires from international duty

Andrew Dallas during a Republic of Ireland v USA friendly in 2018

Andrew Dallas has retired as an international referee with immediate effect - but the 36-year-old will remain an official in the Scottish Professional Football League.

BBC Scotland has learned that Dallas notified other referees within Scotland of his decision in recent days.

The Scottish referee was named on Fifa's international list in 2015.

"It was taking 30 to 40 days a year for Andrew," his father Hugh, who officiated at two World Cups, said.

"He had to take the decision based on his personal and professional life."