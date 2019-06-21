European Under-21 Championship: Aidy Boothroyd says he will not resign

England have conceded six goals in two games at the European Under-21 Championship

England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd says he is "not going anywhere" after defeat by Romania ended hopes of winning the European Championship.

Having already lost to France in their opening Group C game, England were on the end of a 4-2 defeat on Friday.

Boothroyd's side still have one group game against Croatia in San Marino on Monday (20:00 BST).

"They'll have to carry me out," said Boothroyd, appointed Under-21 boss in 2017, when asked about his position.

Boothroyd left Phil Foden, who played 13 Premier League games for champions Manchester City in 2018-19, out of his starting line-up against Romania.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson, who played in the Champions League on loan at Hoffenheim last season, and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham were also left out in a game England had to win to have any realistic hope of progressing to the semi-finals.

"I have to look after Phil. We thought it right for him to come on and weave his magic late," added Boothroyd, 48, who signed a two-year contract extension in May.

"In order to get through this we have to take the positives out of the way we played the game.

"In my opinion, and in a lot of other people's opinion that probably know the game, we are on the right track in terms of the way that we play the game.

"All we have got to do now is iron out these discipline situations and also make sure we take our chances. Simple as that really."

Asked about his future, Boothroyd said: "I am surprised by the question.

"It is not reflection on should I stay or go, but reflection on what we have achieved and what we could have done better.

"It is important to have a proper debrief about it.

"We have to pick the bones out of it. If we are going to win a tournament like this there are things we have to improve on."