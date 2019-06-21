Grant McCann: Hull City appoint Doncaster Rovers boss as head coach

Grant McCann was appointed Doncaster boss in June 2018

Hull City have appointed Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann as their new boss on a 12-month rolling deal.

The Championship side had been without a manager since 8 June, with Nigel Adkins failing to agree a new deal.

Northern Irishman McCann, 39, led Rovers to sixth in League One last season before they were beaten by Charlton in the play-off semi-finals.

The former midfielder took over at the Keepmoat Stadium in June 2018, having had a spell in charge of Peterborough.

"To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I'm pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City," said McCann, who has been named head coach by the Tigers.

McCann has been joined at Hull by assistant Cliff Byrne, with compensation agreed between the clubs.

Hull made an official approach for the former Cheltenham, Scunthorpe and Posh player on Thursday,

"Grant has been a standout candidate with a playing style and philosophy aligned to that of the club," said vice-chairman Ehab Allam.

Doncaster say they have started the process of finding McCann's replacement, having "reluctantly" allowed him to speak to Hull after he "expressed a desire" to join them.