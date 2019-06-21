Ben Tollitt: Blackpool sign winger from Tranmere Rovers

Ben Tollitt made 23 appearances last season shared between Tranmere and Wrexham

League One side Blackpool have signed winger Ben Tollitt on a free transfer from Tranmere Rovers.

The 24-year-old, who has also played for Portsmouth, spent the past three years with Tranmere, scoring six goals, before being released by Rovers.

Tollitt has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, at Bloomfield Road.

"I back myself and I'll do everything to prove to people that I am ready for it," Tollitt told the club website.

"I have had injuries but now is the time to really prove myself. I've had a year of doing well and it's time to repay the manager."

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips added: "Ben is quick, tall and has bags of potential. He's been unlucky with a few injuries and previously had a host of clubs scouting him.

"We feel he's got plenty of development left and will look to help him reach the level we know he's capable of reaching."

