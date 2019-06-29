Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
Cameroon0Ghana0

Cameroon v Ghana

Line-ups

Cameroon

  • 1Onana
  • 22Kana-Biyik
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 3Bong
  • 2Fai
  • 14Mandjeck
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 6Oyongo
  • 11Bassogog
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 7N'Jie

Substitutes

  • 4Banana
  • 9Bahoken
  • 12Dawa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Ondoa
  • 19Zoua
  • 20Boumal
  • 21Kaptoum
  • 23Kameni

Ghana

  • 1Ofori
  • 22Yiadom
  • 4Mensah
  • 15Adams
  • 17Baba
  • 5Partey
  • 11Wakaso
  • 7AtsuSubstituted forOwusuat 15'minutes
  • 10A Ayew
  • 20Asamoah
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 2Attamah
  • 3Gyan
  • 6Acquah
  • 8Kwabena
  • 12Ati
  • 13Ekuban
  • 14Agbenyenu
  • 16Annan
  • 18Aidoo
  • 19Owusu
Referee:
Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamGhana
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Samuel Kwame Owusu (Ghana) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba following a corner.

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Collins Fai.

Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).

Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon).

Kasim Adams (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Samuel Kwame Owusu (Ghana).

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Ayew (Ghana).

Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).

Kasim Adams (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ghana. Samuel Kwame Owusu replaces Christian Atsu because of an injury.

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Kasim Adams.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Christian Atsu (Ghana).

Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André Ayew with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Kasim Adams (Ghana) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonathan Mensah following a corner.

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).

André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Georges Mandjeck (Cameroon).

Foul by Christian Atsu (Ghana).

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3South Africa21011103
4Namibia200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21102024
2Ghana20202202
3Benin10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC