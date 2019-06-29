Attempt missed. Samuel Kwame Owusu (Ghana) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba following a corner.
Cameroon v Ghana
Line-ups
Cameroon
- 1Onana
- 22Kana-Biyik
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 3Bong
- 2Fai
- 14Mandjeck
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 6Oyongo
- 11Bassogog
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 7N'Jie
Substitutes
- 4Banana
- 9Bahoken
- 12Dawa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Kunde
- 16Ondoa
- 19Zoua
- 20Boumal
- 21Kaptoum
- 23Kameni
Ghana
- 1Ofori
- 22Yiadom
- 4Mensah
- 15Adams
- 17Baba
- 5Partey
- 11Wakaso
- 7AtsuSubstituted forOwusuat 15'minutes
- 10A Ayew
- 20Asamoah
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Attamah
- 3Gyan
- 6Acquah
- 8Kwabena
- 12Ati
- 13Ekuban
- 14Agbenyenu
- 16Annan
- 18Aidoo
- 19Owusu
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Collins Fai.
Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).
Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon).
Kasim Adams (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Samuel Kwame Owusu (Ghana).
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Ghana).
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).
Kasim Adams (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ghana. Samuel Kwame Owusu replaces Christian Atsu because of an injury.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Kasim Adams.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Christian Atsu (Ghana).
Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André Ayew with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Kasim Adams (Ghana) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonathan Mensah following a corner.
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.
Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).
André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georges Mandjeck (Cameroon).
Foul by Christian Atsu (Ghana).
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.