Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
Benin0Guinea-Bissau0

Benin v Guinea-Bissau

Line-ups

Benin

  • 1Farnolle
  • 2Barazé
  • 3Adénon
  • 6Verdon
  • 11Imorou
  • 8Adeoti
  • 10Poté
  • 15D'Almeida
  • 17Sessegnon
  • 14Soukou
  • 9Mounie

Substitutes

  • 4Anaane
  • 5Salomon
  • 7Djigla
  • 12Kiki
  • 13Adilehou
  • 16Allagbe
  • 18Seibou
  • 19Segbe Azankpo
  • 20Dossou
  • 21Kossi
  • 22Fassinou
  • 23Kakpo

Guinea-Bissau

  • 1Mendes
  • 21Chipela Gomes
  • 14Soares
  • 4Djaló Tiratolay
  • 22Cande
  • 3Nogueira
  • 20Soriano Mane
  • 17Baldé
  • 10Tuncará Gomes
  • 18Brito e Silva
  • 13Mendy

Substitutes

  • 2Cassamá
  • 5Brito e Silva
  • 6Soares Dabó
  • 7Mendes Lopes
  • 8Lamine Jaquité
  • 9Baldé
  • 11Barbosa Intima
  • 12Camara Dabó
  • 15Silva Sá
  • 16Moro Cassamã
  • 19Mendes
  • 23Vieira Cá
Referee:
Pacifique Ndabihawenimana

Match Stats

Home TeamBeninAway TeamGuinea-Bissau
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Mickaël Poté (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mamadu Cande (Guinea-Bissau).

Khaled Adénon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau).

Attempt missed. Mickaël Poté (Benin) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Sori Mané (Guinea-Bissau).

Attempt missed. Sessi D'Almeida (Benin) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Khaled Adénon (Benin).

Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3South Africa21011103
4Namibia200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21102024
2Benin20202202
3Ghana20202202
4Guinea-Bissau201102-21
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

