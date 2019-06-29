Mickaël Poté (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Benin v Guinea-Bissau
Line-ups
Benin
- 1Farnolle
- 2Barazé
- 3Adénon
- 6Verdon
- 11Imorou
- 8Adeoti
- 10Poté
- 15D'Almeida
- 17Sessegnon
- 14Soukou
- 9Mounie
Substitutes
- 4Anaane
- 5Salomon
- 7Djigla
- 12Kiki
- 13Adilehou
- 16Allagbe
- 18Seibou
- 19Segbe Azankpo
- 20Dossou
- 21Kossi
- 22Fassinou
- 23Kakpo
Guinea-Bissau
- 1Mendes
- 21Chipela Gomes
- 14Soares
- 4Djaló Tiratolay
- 22Cande
- 3Nogueira
- 20Soriano Mane
- 17Baldé
- 10Tuncará Gomes
- 18Brito e Silva
- 13Mendy
Substitutes
- 2Cassamá
- 5Brito e Silva
- 6Soares Dabó
- 7Mendes Lopes
- 8Lamine Jaquité
- 9Baldé
- 11Barbosa Intima
- 12Camara Dabó
- 15Silva Sá
- 16Moro Cassamã
- 19Mendes
- 23Vieira Cá
- Referee:
- Pacifique Ndabihawenimana
Match Stats
Home TeamBeninAway TeamGuinea-Bissau
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Mamadu Cande (Guinea-Bissau).
Khaled Adénon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau).
Attempt missed. Mickaël Poté (Benin) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Sori Mané (Guinea-Bissau).
Attempt missed. Sessi D'Almeida (Benin) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Khaled Adénon (Benin).
Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.