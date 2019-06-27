Scotland's out-of-contract XI: Which do you fancy?

There are hundreds of players currently without a club in Scottish football, but which would you have at your club?

BBC Scotland has pulled together an XI that made around 350 appearances between them in the top two tiers last term. There is experience aplenty, with some even boasting international caps. Do any take your fancy?

Scott Fox: Recorded 16 clean sheets in 46 appearances last season and was a key component in Ross County's Championship-winning campaign. The goalkeeper has ended his four-year Dingwall spell for family reasons but his search for a club in the central belt has yet to pay off.

Mateo Muzek: The Croat helped steady the ship at St Mirren as part of the January influx of foreign signings in Paisley. Muzek was a mainstay in the second half of the campaign and his missed penalty in the play-off final shootout against Dundee United a rare blip as the Paisley club survived by the skin of their teeth. They were impressed enough to open talks with the 24-year-old over extending his stay, but no agreement has been reached.

Ziggy Gordon: The defender left Hamilton Academical to start a fresh challenge in Romania before being left in the lurch. Gordon, 26, had turned down offers from England and Australia to sign a two-year contract with Dinamo Bucharest but the sacking of Mircea Rednic torpedoed the move, with the deal being ripped up as his successor was not keen on him.

Joe Shaughnessy: The Irish centre-back finds himself in short-term limbo after planning for the long term. The former St Johnstone captain turned down a new deal in Perth and looked set for a return to Aberdeen until Derek McInnes backed out of their pre-contract agreement. Shaughnessy is studying for an Open University maths degree and put his football future on hold to prepare for an exam earlier this month. He hasn't ruled out staying at McDiarmid Park, where he's been a first-team regular for the past four years.

Emilo Izaguirre: The 33-year-old was re-signed by Celtic to provide cover at left-back for Kieran Tierney and turned out 19 times in the club's treble-treble winning campaign. The marauding runs forward that were once the Honduran's hallmark were curtailed by his advancing years second time around, but he was a solid squad member and his experience proved vital.

Chris Cadden: The Scotland cap is weighing up a move to Oxford United after the English League One club agreed a fee with Motherwell, who are due training compensation for the 22-year-old Fir Park youth academy graduate. After more than 100 first-team appearances, he has opted not to extend his stay and has other offers from both north and south of the border as he looks to kick on.

Arnaud Djoum: The Cameroon international is in the shop window this summer at the Africa Cup of Nations. Djoum has impressed in four years at Hearts with his blend of craft and graft and has been linked with Panathinaikos and Apollon Limassol in recent weeks. Hearts are keen to keep him, but at age 30, Djoum knows his next move could be his last and a departure looks likely.

Gael Bigirimana: Once on the books of Rangers, Newcastle United and Coventry City, the Burundi midfielder finds himself looking for a new club. The technically-gifted ball player struggled to break into the Motherwell team in front of David Turnbull, so moved to Hibernian in January. However, one second-half appearance against Aberdeen was all the action he saw at Easter Road.

Steven Naismith: The Scotland striker was the only Hearts player to hit double figures for goals last season, with the loan striker netting a quarter of his side's Scottish Premiership strikes despite missing five months with two separate serious knee injuries. Out of at contract at Norwich City, the 32-year-old is expected to agree a permanent deal at Tynecastle.

Lawrence Shankland: The prolific striker has offers from "a leading Scottish club and two English sides" after a superb haul of 63 goals in 74 appearances since moving to Ayr United in 2017. The 23-year-old averaged a goal every 109 minutes in the Championship last season and is a Scotland striker in the making, according to Ayr manager Ian McCall.

Simeon Jackson: The nomadic Canadian striker netted six times in 32 games for St Mirren to help the Paisley club avoid an instant return to the Championship. The 32-year-old was not kept on but has not ruled out a return to Scottish football as he seeks the 12th club of a meandering career.