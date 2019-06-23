Scotland: Alex McLeish sacked 'too early' - James McFadden

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: How McLeish's reign unravelled

Alex McLeish was sacked "too early" as Scotland manager and paid for the furore over the defeat by Kazakhstan, says James McFadden.

The Scottish FA axed McLeish in April after the national team began Euro 2020 qualifying with a 3-0 loss in Kazakhstan and 2-0 win in San Marino.

McFadden was McLeish's assistant during his 12-game second stint in charge.

"After Kazakhstan, it was inevitable there would be change," McFadden told BBC Scotland.

"We lost two competitive games and that's not a lot. You're two games into the campaign and there's a change, I felt it was too early. You could sense after the Kazakhstan game, there was a massive furore and a lot of people jumping on the bandwagon saying it was the worst result in [Scotland's] history.

"There were guys commenting on it who've played against teams from Kazakhstan - Astana, who won convincing at home against Celtic, and Kairat Almaty, who put Aberdeen out - so that's where we are."

'Horrendous feeling'

Steve Clarke was appointed McLeish's successor last month, and took charge for the 2-1 win over Cyprus and the 3-0 loss away to Belgium.

McFadden admits the build-up to McLeish's final game in charge against San Marion was difficult.

"The San Marino game was the most pressure I've felt in a game and I wasn't playing," said McFadden, who was capped 48 times as a player. "It was a horrendous feeling going into the game thinking, 'we need to make sure we beat San Marino.'

"The pressure was clearly affecting the players and that's the last thing you want. [Booing during the San Marino game] hurt because when you prepare for any game you always try your best. It's more the players you feel for because they give their all, are proud to play for their country, and are affected most by it.

"When it's young players and it's the pinnacle of their career to play for their country and they're being booed after a win, that's the difficult thing and you don't like to see it affecting players.

"The beauty and hard side of it is I'm a Scotland fan, so it doesn't take long to get over it and support the country. I want Scotland to do well in every game. You learn every day in football. It's been a brilliant experience. To be a coach with your national team, there's nothing better."