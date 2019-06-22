Kieran Tierney: Arsenal 'optimistic' over Celtic defender deal

Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are optimistic of signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, despite having a bid rejected for the Scotland international.

The Premier League club had a £15m approach turned down by the Scottish champions but are expected to return with an improved offer.

Arsenal do not expect personal terms to be a stumbling block.

Tierney has only played sporadically this year because of a hernia problem and is recuperating from surgery.