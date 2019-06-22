Kieran Tierney: Arsenal 'optimistic' over Celtic defender deal

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

  • From the section Celtic
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney
Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are optimistic of signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, despite having a bid rejected for the Scotland international.

The Premier League club had a £15m approach turned down by the Scottish champions but are expected to return with an improved offer.

Arsenal do not expect personal terms to be a stumbling block.

Tierney has only played sporadically this year because of a hernia problem and is recuperating from surgery.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC