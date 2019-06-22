Kieran Tierney: 'Are Arsenal a big enough club for him?' - Pat Bonner

Media playback is not supported on this device Kieran Tierney: £15m Arsenal bid 'nowhere near enough' - McFadden

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner has questioned whether Arsenal is "a big enough club" for Kieran Tierney after the Premier League side had a £15m bid for the Parkhead defender rejected.

Arsenal are optimistic of signing 22-year-old left-back Tierney from the Scottish champions.

And Bonner believes a fee of "around £25m, with add-ons" would be "a price you'd start talking about".

"If Kieran was playing in England, he'd probably be worth about £50m," he said.

"But because it's Scotland, I would think £25m would be a price you'd start talking about, with add-ons.

"He's got the ability to go into a club like Arsenal. Whether Arsenal is a big enough club for Kieran Tierney, that's the question.

"If you were picking out a player in British football at the moment that can play left-back, himself and [Liverpool's Scotland captain] Andy Robertson are the best two in Britain, if not Europe."

Tierney, capped 12 times by Scotland, is contracted to Celtic to 2023, and helped his boyhood club secure a domestic treble treble last term.

Former Everton and Scotland striker James McFadden says the £15m figure is not "anywhere near enough" for a player of Tierney's calibre.

"I don't think that will be even close to tempting Celtic into selling," he added.

"You only need to look at his rival in the Scotland side, Andy Robertson, to say that there's not much to pick between them and for me they are as good as each other. So that would tell you Celtic would be looking for far more if they want to sell him.

"I imagine at some point it would be good to see him test himself somewhere else but I don't think that point is right now."