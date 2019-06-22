David Turnbull: Celtic target can emulate Scott Brown - James McFadden

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Lennon says it's 'quite a coup' David Turnbull has chosen to join Celtic over Norwich City

David Turnbull can follow in Scott Brown's footsteps and be a mainstay in the Celtic team for the next 10 years, believes James McFadden.

The 19-year-old is poised to join the Scottish champions from Motherwell for £3.25m, penning a four-year deal.

And former Fir Park striker McFadden says the transfer fee could turn out to be a bargain for Neil Lennon's side.

"I know him well and I'm sure he'll thrive in that Celtic team," McFadden told BBC Scotland.

"When you look at when Scott Brown signed [in 2007] - it was over £4m and at the time it was a lot of money. It's turned out to be a massive bargain because of the contribution Scott has made to Celtic.

"£3.25m is a lot of money but if he goes on to play for Celtic for the next 10 years then its money well spent. There's also a potential that he can go and earn them more money in the transfer market."

Turnbull travelled to Norwich this week after initial contract talks with Celtic stalled.

But McFadden, who left Motherwell for Everton in 2003, said the midfielder was right to assess his options.

"I spoke to David and tried to help him," the former Scotland striker added. "In his mind it was always that he wanted to go to Celtic. But he had to go and see what was there.

"For me he's made the right decision to go and play at Celtic, further his career, be part of a strong side going for nine league titles in a row. He'll play in Europe - something he wouldn't have got at Norwich.

"The fact he's went and had a look at Norwich and decided to pick Celtic is great because it shows he's level-headed. He's got a great temperament."

Turnbull can 'elevate' Celtic

Some young Scottish players have struggled to play regularly after joining Celtic, with Scott Allan failing to make an impact despite impressing at Hibernian, while Ryan Christie spent 18 months on loan at Aberdeen before developing into a key member of the champions' squad.

Turnbull will vie with midfielders such as captain Brown, Christie, Callum McGregor ad Tom Rogic for a starting berth.

But McFadden believes he has the attributes to immediately win a place in the line-up.

"Sometimes you need an element of luck but he's got great ability, he can take the ball, he can score goals, he can create, and he'll believe that he can go and play," McFadden said.

"They've paid a lot of money for him. I think he'll go in there straight away knowing he's going in to compete, and he'll want to start every week, that's the type of guy he is.

"He's very efficient with the ball, he knows how to use it. His intelligence, he's so mature with his play, he'll fit in really well and will elevate the rest of the players. Sometimes it's great when a young player comes through, it energises you."