Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
Burundi0Guinea2

Burundi v Guinea

Line-ups

Burundi

  • 1Nahimana
  • 6NizigiyimanaBooked at 69mins
  • 14Ngandu
  • 19Nsabiyumva
  • 22NduwarugiraBooked at 12mins
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 4Kwizera
  • 12Shabani
  • 20MoustaphaSubstituted forDuhayindavyiat 16'minutes
  • 21AmissiSubstituted forAmissiat 57'minutes
  • 7Abdul RazakSubstituted forBerahinoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sabumukama
  • 3Kamsoba
  • 8Duhayindavyi
  • 9Mavugo
  • 10Nahimana
  • 13Ndikumana
  • 15Moussa
  • 16Nshimirimana
  • 17Amissi
  • 18Berahino
  • 23MacArthur

Guinea

  • 12Koné
  • 18Dyrestam
  • 5Seka
  • 6Falette
  • 3SyllaBooked at 18mins
  • 13Cissé
  • 4Diawara
  • 2Yattara
  • 10KamanoSubstituted forBangouraat 63'minutes
  • 16Traoré
  • 21Kaba

Substitutes

  • 1Yattara
  • 7Camara
  • 8Keita
  • 9Kanté
  • 11Sylla
  • 14Sidibé
  • 15Jeanvier
  • 17Fofana
  • 19Koita
  • 20Bangoura
  • 22Keita
  • 23Camara
Referee:
Noureddine El Jaafari

Match Stats

Home TeamBurundiAway TeamGuinea
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Foul by Lass (Guinea).

Cédric Amissi (Burundi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Amadou Diawara (Guinea).

Booking

Karim Nizigiyimana (Burundi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Frederic Nsabiyumva.

Substitution

Substitution, Burundi. Saido Berahino replaces Fiston Abdul Razak.

Foul by Lass (Guinea).

Karim Nizigiyimana (Burundi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Cédric Amissi (Burundi) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Nizigiyimana.

Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.

Hand ball by Lass (Guinea).

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Falette.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Guinea. Lass replaces François Kamano.

Delay in match because of an injury Jonathan Nahimana (Burundi).

Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Jonathan Nahimana.

Attempt saved. Amadou Diawara (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Yattara.

Foul by Amadou Diawara (Guinea).

Gael Bigirimana (Burundi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ernest Seka (Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fiston Abdul Razak (Burundi).

Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hussein Shabani (Burundi).

Attempt missed. Cédric Amissi (Burundi) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fiston Abdul Razak with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Burundi. Cédric Amissi replaces Mohamed Amissi.

Attempt missed. Ibrahima Traoré (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Dyrestam.

Mikael Dyrestam (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hussein Shabani (Burundi).

Offside, Guinea. François Kamano tries a through ball, but Sory Kaba is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Burundi 0, Guinea 2. Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahima Traoré following a fast break.

Foul by François Kamano (Guinea).

Hussein Shabani (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.

Hand ball by Gael Bigirimana (Burundi).

Offside, Guinea. Ibrahim Koné tries a through ball, but Sory Kaba is caught offside.

Foul by François Kamano (Guinea).

Hussein Shabani (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Burundi 0, Guinea 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Burundi 0, Guinea 1.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3South Africa21011103
4Namibia200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21102024
2Benin20202202
3Ghana20202202
4Guinea-Bissau201102-21
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC