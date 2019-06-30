Foul by Lass (Guinea).
Burundi v Guinea
-
Line-ups
Burundi
- 1Nahimana
- 6NizigiyimanaBooked at 69mins
- 14Ngandu
- 19Nsabiyumva
- 22NduwarugiraBooked at 12mins
- 5Bigirimana
- 4Kwizera
- 12Shabani
- 20MoustaphaSubstituted forDuhayindavyiat 16'minutes
- 21AmissiSubstituted forAmissiat 57'minutes
- 7Abdul RazakSubstituted forBerahinoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sabumukama
- 3Kamsoba
- 8Duhayindavyi
- 9Mavugo
- 10Nahimana
- 13Ndikumana
- 15Moussa
- 16Nshimirimana
- 17Amissi
- 18Berahino
- 23MacArthur
Guinea
- 12Koné
- 18Dyrestam
- 5Seka
- 6Falette
- 3SyllaBooked at 18mins
- 13Cissé
- 4Diawara
- 2Yattara
- 10KamanoSubstituted forBangouraat 63'minutes
- 16Traoré
- 21Kaba
Substitutes
- 1Yattara
- 7Camara
- 8Keita
- 9Kanté
- 11Sylla
- 14Sidibé
- 15Jeanvier
- 17Fofana
- 19Koita
- 20Bangoura
- 22Keita
- 23Camara
- Referee:
- Noureddine El Jaafari
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Cédric Amissi (Burundi) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Amadou Diawara (Guinea).
Booking
Karim Nizigiyimana (Burundi) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Frederic Nsabiyumva.
Substitution
Substitution, Burundi. Saido Berahino replaces Fiston Abdul Razak.
Foul by Lass (Guinea).
Karim Nizigiyimana (Burundi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Cédric Amissi (Burundi) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Nizigiyimana.
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.
Hand ball by Lass (Guinea).
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Falette.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Guinea. Lass replaces François Kamano.
Delay in match because of an injury Jonathan Nahimana (Burundi).
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Jonathan Nahimana.
Attempt saved. Amadou Diawara (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Yattara.
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Guinea).
Gael Bigirimana (Burundi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ernest Seka (Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fiston Abdul Razak (Burundi).
Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hussein Shabani (Burundi).
Attempt missed. Cédric Amissi (Burundi) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fiston Abdul Razak with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Burundi. Cédric Amissi replaces Mohamed Amissi.
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Traoré (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Dyrestam.
Mikael Dyrestam (Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hussein Shabani (Burundi).
Offside, Guinea. François Kamano tries a through ball, but Sory Kaba is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Burundi 0, Guinea 2. Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahima Traoré following a fast break.
Foul by François Kamano (Guinea).
Hussein Shabani (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.
Hand ball by Gael Bigirimana (Burundi).
Offside, Guinea. Ibrahim Koné tries a through ball, but Sory Kaba is caught offside.
Foul by François Kamano (Guinea).
Hussein Shabani (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Burundi 0, Guinea 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Burundi 0, Guinea 1.