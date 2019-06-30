Match ends, Madagascar 2, Nigeria 0.
Africa Cup of Nations: Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria
Madagascar produced the shock of the Africa Cup of Nations so far as they beat three-time winners Nigeria 2-0.
The Indian Ocean islanders have been the surprise package on their Afcon debut, claiming four points from their first two games in Egypt.
And Lalaina Nomenjanahary stunned Nigeria by pouncing on a defensive error to claim an early opener.
Carolus Andriamatsinoro's deflected free-kick then ensured Madagascar went into the last 16 as winners of Group B.
Madagascar are ranked 108th in the world - 63 places below Nigeria, who go through as runners-up having won their first two group games.
Nigeria dominated possession but were punished when trying to play out from the back. John Ogu under-hit a square ball to Leon Balogun on the edge of their own box and the Brighton defender hesitated, allowing Nomenjanahary to nip in and round the goalkeeper before slipping the ball into an empty net.
Coach Gernot Rohr made five changes to the Nigeria side that beat Guinea 1-0 but they still featured several players who are regulars in Europe's top leagues and the Super Eagles replied with Samuel Kalu curling a shot wide.
But Madagascar continued to make the better chances as Andriamatsinoro produced a tame volley after exchanging passes with Jerome Mombris, before captain Faneva Andriatsima lashed a shot wide after being slipped in by Andriamatsinoro.
Madagascar doubled their lead as Andriamatsinoro's 25-yard free-kick deflected in off half-time Nigeria substitute Wilfred Ndidi. The Leicester midfielder then produced his side's first shot on target on 57 minutes but not even the introduction of Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi could spark a Nigeria fightback.
Analysis
BBC Sport Africa's Murray Burnell
Madagascar continue to make history and this will go down as their greatest victory of all time.
But this wasn't a backs-against-the-wall upset; Madagascar were good value for the win against a much-changed Nigeria. Goalscorers Nomenjanahary and Andriamatsinoro were constant threats, and the high press gave Nigeria no time to settle.
Madagascar are making a real name for themselves at this tournament and they're clearly not here to make up the numbers; their football at times was a joy to watch.
The Super Eagles laboured to wins in their first two games and really struggled up front in this one, without any of the star names firing - lots for Gernot Rohr to ponder before the last 16.
Line-ups
Madagascar
- 23Melvin
- 20Métanire
- 5RazakanantenainaSubstituted forRandrianarisoaat 73'minutes
- 21Fontaine
- 22Mombris
- 6IlaimaharitraBooked at 80mins
- 13Andrianantenaina
- 15AmadaSubstituted forRavelosonat 86'minutes
- 12Nomenjanahary
- 9AndriatsimaSubstituted forGrosat 62'minutes
- 2Andriamahitsinoro
Substitutes
- 1Dabo
- 3Rakotoharisoa
- 4Randrianarisoa
- 7Caloin
- 8Andrianarimanana
- 10Rakotoharimalala
- 11Voavy
- 14Morel
- 16Randrianasolo
- 17Rambeloson
- 18Raveloson
- 19Gros
Nigeria
- 1Ezenwa
- 20Awaziem
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 6Balogun
- 2Aina
- 19OguSubstituted forNdidiat 45'minutes
- 8Etebo
- 17KaluSubstituted forSimonat 73'minutes
- 10MikelSubstituted forIwobiat 59'minutes
- 7Musa
- 9Ighalo
Substitutes
- 3Collins
- 4Ndidi
- 11Onyekuru
- 13Chukwueze
- 14Onuachu
- 15Simon
- 16Akpeyi
- 18Iwobi
- 21Osimhen
- 22Omeruo
- 23Uzoho
- Referee:
- Bakary Gassama
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Madagascar 2, Nigeria 0.
Foul by Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).
Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.
Foul by Ahmed Musa (Nigeria).
Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ola Aina with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Madagascar. Rayan Raveloson replaces Ibrahim Amada.
Foul by Peter Etebo (Nigeria).
William Gros (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Etebo (Nigeria).
Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagascar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagascar).
Corner, Madagascar. Conceded by Peter Etebo.
Attempt blocked. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ola Aina.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).
Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mamy Gervais Randrianarisoa.
Substitution
Substitution, Madagascar. Mamy Gervais Randrianarisoa replaces Pascal Razakanantenaina because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ahmed Musa.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Moses Simon replaces Samuel Kalu.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Pascal Razakanantenaina (Madagascar).
Attempt missed. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Peter Etebo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gros (Madagascar).
Substitution
Substitution, Madagascar. William Gros replaces Faneva Ima Andriatsima.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Thomas Fontaine.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Alex Iwobi replaces John Obi Mikel.
Attempt saved. Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Razakanantenaina.
Attempt blocked. Pascal Razakanantenaina (Madagascar) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Faneva Ima Andriatsima.
Attempt blocked. Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carolus Andriamahitsinoro with a cross.
Corner, Madagascar. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Attempt saved. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.