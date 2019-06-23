Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tierney, McGregor, Rangers, Aribo, Kent, Lafferty, Dorrans

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have warned potential suitors off midfielder Callum McGregor as Napoli prepare to rival Arsenal for the signature of left-back Kieran Tierney. (Mail)

A number of English clubs are prepared to meet Celtic's £25m valuation of Scotland defender Tierney, 22. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic have had a £5m bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna rejected. (Sun)

'Are Arsenal big enough for Tierney?' Ex-Celtic goalkeeper questions whether Arsenal is the right move for left-back

Manager Neil Lennon wants to add a further five players to the Celtic squad after David Turnbull's arrival from Motherwell. (Scotsman)

Rangers are close to completing a £300,000 deal for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo. (Mail)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister is confident Rangers can complete a deal with Liverpool to bring Ryan Kent back for another loan spell as Aribo prepares to undergo a medical at Ibrox. (Express)

Aribo, 22, will join Rangers on a four-year deal. (Sunday Mail)

But Kyle Lafferty and Graham Dorrans could have played their last games for Rangers after being left out of the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic, Watford, Stoke, Fenerbache and Olympiakos are all interested in Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and the 32-year-old Bosnian is keen to play first-team football. (Star)

Lyon's former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 22, has ruled out a move this summer despite links with several clubs, including Manchester United. (Goal)

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing free agent Alan Hutton, 34, after the former Scotland right-back left Aston Villa. (Sun)