Sam Kerr: Australia captain could make January move to Europe following Women's World Cup exit

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 contender Sam Kerr

Australia captain Sam Kerr could move to Europe in January - with England's Women's Super League among the potential options for the 25-year-old.

BBC Sport understands there has been contact with Kerr from some of Europe's leading clubs, including WSL's Chelsea

Striker Kerr splits her career between NWSL side Chicago Red Stars and home-town Perth Glory in Australia.

The Matildas forward is the all-time top scorer in both the Australian W League and the NWSL.

She scored five goals at the World Cup before Australia exited the tournament at the first knock-out stage on Saturday; losing a penalty shoot out to Norway, with Kerr missing the first spot-kick.

"Sam is a high-profile player and her name will be linked to many clubs in the near future. We are not to make any decision before the end of the World Cup, probably the end of the summer," said a source close to the player.