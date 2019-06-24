Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, Arsenal, Kearney, St Mirren, Walker, Hearts

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal have returned with a second bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, 22, but it is short of the Scottish champions' £25m valuation. (Times - subscription required)

The Premier League club are willing to offer Scotland defender Tierney a £20m contract. (Sun)

Max Lowe could be a candidate to fill Celtic's left-back position, with the Derby County player having spent last season on loan at Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Celtic have already held talks with Derby about Lowe, 22. (Express)

'Big enough for Tierney?' Bonner questions whether Arsenal is the right move for left-back

Celtic are considering a move for Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Mbombo, 23. (Mail)

Or, Celtic could sign free agent Milad Mohammadi, 25, as a replacement for Tierney. (Sun)

Wigan winger Jamie Walker, 25, could return to Hearts this month in time for their pre-season training camp in Ireland. (Daily Record)

Manager Oran Kearney is expected to leave St Mirren on Monday after nine months in charge. (Sun)

And Alloa boss Jim Goodwin is favourite to replace Kearney at St Mirren. (Scotsman)

Rangers cannot afford another season without a trophy, says midfielder Andy Halliday. (Herald - subscription required)

Striker Kenny Miller is in talks to end his spell at Dundee a year early. (Scotsman)

And Miller, 39, is wanted by Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen say they have not received a £5m bid from Celtic for Scotland defender Scott McKenna, 22, despite reports to the contrary. (Evening Express)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been told it is a waste of time to try to sign 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor from his former club Celtic. (Mail)