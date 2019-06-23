Women's World Cup 2019: Key USA pair Morgan and Ertz fit to face Spain

USA topped Group F with three wins, while Spain finished second in Group B

Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz are fit for Monday's last-16 Women's World Cup game against Spain in Reims, says USA head coach Jill Ellis.

Star forward Morgan, 29, was replaced at half-time in the Group F win over Sweden while midfielder Ertz, 27, had been carrying a thigh injury.

"Alex and Julie are fine," said Ellis, whose side have had 72 hours fewer to prepare than Spain.

"I think we are in a good position in terms of our physical capacity."

Ellis is the only coach at the tournament so far to have fielded all of her squad's outfield players and was rewarded for that rotation policy as her side scored a record 18 goals in the group stage.

"You have to be measured once you reach six points; sometimes you don't have that luxury but part of the plan was not just about resting legs but activating other players so they are ready for these moments," she added.

"I don't build a tournament but it seems like there have been big discrepancies at times. But when you enter a tournament as one of the last teams to play, there will be certain differences in the windows.

"The players know that and we are very used to a three-day window. For us everything was about making sure our recovery was after the Sweden game."

'The stats are there to be broken'

Spain narrowly lost 1-0 in their first international meeting against the USA in January.

But coach Jorge Vilda - who also has a full complement of players to select from - will stick to his passing principles against opponents who are renowned for their high energy pressing.

"We will try to be ourselves, to keep our game philosophy. Our style is recognisable, but when you face this kind of big team it is more difficult to put your game in place," he said.

"USA have a great tactical and technical level, they are very fast in transitions, they have some of the fastest and most dangerous players in the world.

"We know that they did not concede a goal in the last seven matches, and that they have scored 47, but the stats are there to be broken."

Who's playing?

Spain face reigning champions the USA in the last 16 on Monday at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims (17:00 BST).

Players to watch

Media playback is not supported on this device Alex Morgan scores a record-breaking 12th goal for USA against Thailand

Alex Morgan Nationality: American Position: Forward Club: Orlando Pride Age: 29

The "boss", as Alex Morgan is introduced at Orlando Pride home games, arrived in France at the peak of her powers, which was illustrated as she scored five of the USA's goals in the group stage.

Morgan, the tournament's joint-top scorer, has so far averaged a goal every 27 minutes.

And while her personal brand extends far beyond the pitch, the 29-year-old's form in the latter stages of the competition may prove key to US hopes of repeating their 2015 success and becoming four-time winners.

Jennifer Hermoso became the first player to score twice from penalties in a Women's World Cup match against South Africa

Jennifer Hermoso Nationality: Spanish Position: Attacking midfielder Club: Atletico Madrid Age: 29

Atletico Madrid's Jennifer Hermoso is closing in on becoming Spain's most capped player and record goalscorer and is an important cog in their attacking play.

The 29-year-old who won the Liga Femenina Golden Boot last term, is equally adept as an auxiliary forward or in a midfield role.

And she scored twice from the penalty spot against South Africa in Group B and was Spain's top scorer during qualifying.

The key facts

USA and Spain have never met before at the Women's World Cup; the sides last met back in January in a friendly, when a Christen Press strike secured a 1-0 win for USA.

USA have won each of their past eight matches at the Women's World Cup by an aggregate score of 29-2. They have only conceded in one of their past nine games at the tournament - 5-2 v Japan in the 2015 final.

Spain are appearing in the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time; only one of the past eight knockout debutants have progressed to the next round (France beating England on penalties in the 2011 quarter-finals).

Spain have failed to score in each of their past two games, last drawing a blank in three consecutive internationals in July 2017.

Only Michelle Akers (eight) and Abby Wambach (seven) have scored more knockout stage goals at the Women's World Cup for USA than Carli Lloyd (six).

