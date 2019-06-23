Women's World Cup 2019: Sweden players to 'empty every carbohydrate' in their bodies against Canada

Sweden and Canada both finished second in their groups, with two wins and one loss

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on BBC Red Button, iPlayer, and BBC Sport website & App; listen on BBC Radio 5 live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Sweden's players will "empty every carbohydrate" in their bodies in Monday's last-16 Women's World Cup tie against Canada in Paris, says head coach Peter Gerhardsson.

Gerhardsson rotated his squad as the Swedes reached the knockout stages by finishing in second place behind the USA in Group F.

"It will be full speed from the start," Gerhardsson said.

"Now we are were we want to be, in the last 16, it's about giving everything."

Sweden have reached the knockout phase of the competition in seven of their past eight finals and Gerhardsson said their would be no holding back as they aim to reach their first quarter-final for eight years.

"It's win or you are out," he added. "In other words, we will empty every carbohydrate in the body."

'The most adaptable team in the world'

Canada have progressed past the group stage three times in their seven tournaments, but this is the first occasion they have done so outside North America.

Head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller says his team's adaptability can help them advance from a repeat of the 2003 semi-final.

"I expect a tight match and a tactically very interesting one," he said.

"Our team has worked on being the most adaptable team in the world, so whatever system they play, we will be ready.

"We will take on whoever is thrown at us in this tournament. This time it is Sweden; we hope there is another one."

The winners of the tie will face Germany in the quarter-final at Roazhon Park in Rennes on Saturday 29 June (17:30 BST).

Team news

Kosovare Asllani returned to full training for Sweden on Sunday meaning all 23 players should be available for Gerhardsson against Canada.

Canada coach Heiner-Moller also has a fully-fit squad to select from.

Who's playing?

Sweden face Canada in the last 16 on Monday at the Parc des Princes in Paris (20:00 BST).

Where can I follow the games?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

Coverage of Sweden v Canada will be available live on the Red Button.

Players to watch

Kosovare Asllani was named player of the match in Sweden's first two group games

Kosovare Asllani Nationality: Swedish Position: Forward Club: Linkopings Age: 29

Known for always being in perpetual motion, former Manchester City and Paris St-Germain forward Kosovare Asllani scored in both of Sweden's first two group games.

And the 29-year-old Linkopings player, who has won over a century of caps, is likely to carry their main threat against Canada.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sinclair thunders in a goal at the back post to level the score for Canada

Christine Sinclair Nationality: Canadian Position: Forward Club: Portland Thorns Age: 36

Canada's hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals are likely to revolve around Paris St-Germain-bound teenager Jordyn Huitema and veteran forward Christine Sinclair.

With 182 goals for her country since her debut in 2000, Sinclair who has played in five finals, is closing in on being the top international football scorer - of any gender - in the world. The record is currently held by former USA forward Abby Wambach.

The key facts

Sweden and Canada have met once before at the Women's World Cup, during the semi-finals of the 2003 tournament, with Spain winning 2-1 before losing to Germany in the final.

On the two previous occasions Canada have progressed from the group stages at the Women's World Cup, they have won their first knockout match - beating China 1-0 in the quarter finals in 2003, and Switzerland 1-0 in the last 16 in 2015.

Canada have lost 11 of their 13 previous meetings with European sides at the Women's World Cup (W1 D1). Indeed, they have only scored more than one goal in these matches once before, a 2-3 defeat by England in 1995.

Sweden have not kept a clean sheet in a knockout match at the Women's World Cup since their 4-0 victory over Germany in a third-place play-off encounter in 1991 - they have conceded 17 goals in their nine such matches since.

Only Therese Sjogran (18) has represented Sweden more often at the Women's World Cup than current goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, who played her 16th such match during her side's defeat by USA last time out.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.