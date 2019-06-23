Mo Salah: Liverpool forward should join Barcelona, says Samuel Eto'o

Salah scored in the 2019 Champions League final as Liverpool beat Tottenham to lift the trophy

Former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has urged Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mo Salah to move to Barcelona.

Salah has been in stunning form for the Reds since joining in 2017, scoring 54 goals in 74 appearances.

He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but 38-year-old Eto'o, who spent five years at Barcelona from 2004, said: "Barcelona would be a better fit.

"Real gave me the opportunity to leave Africa but I know Barcelona's style and I think it would be better for him."

Eto'o, who was taken on as youth player by Real and made three appearances for Los Blancos, added: "If he has the chance to play in the best league of the world, which is the Spanish one, he has to sign for Barcelona.

"Mo has everything to be one of the best players in the world."