Scotland might struggle to produce 'next Erin Cuthbert' - Laura Montgomery

Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert scored for Scotland against Argentina in France

Scotland might find it difficult to produce more like forward Erin Cuthbert despite reaching their first Women's World Cup, Laura Montgomery warns.

The club manager with Scottish champions Glasgow City points out that most of the squad's best players are now professionals outside the country.

And that could mean fewer quality opponents to play against domestically.

"We must invest so we will have a good standard here or we won't produce youngsters any more," she said.

"Head coach Shelley Kerr is now enjoying a squad that has primarily played their football in Scotland, they've then gone off to play professionally, but when they were growing up and coming through the ranks of playing in the domestic league, they were always playing against players who were better than them."

Montgomery said that professional sides had signed City's best players "every single year" since they started to make progress in the Champions League.

She fears that, although City and runners-up Hibernian still have players in the national squad and Celtic and Hearts have announced plans to move to professional set-ups, there could be a lack of quality in the Scottish Women's Premier League once those players retire.

"We'll have a big gap and the next young Erin Cuthbert coming through will be the best player in the team at possibly 16 years old and that's not going to produce another Erin Cuthbert because she's not going to be good enough," Montgomery told BBC Scotland.

'Monumental for us to get to the World Cup'

However, she is hopeful that qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time will prove to be a watershed moment for women's football in Scotland.

"People like Shelley Kerr, Rachel Corsie, Erin Cuthbert are now household names," Montgomery said. "I always dreamed of that being the case and it has come to fruition. So it's fantastic and I think we'll look back in 30 years and we'll be creating films about these girls because I do think they'll have changed the game.

"At Glasgow City, we get emails all the time and messages about young girls wanting to come, but it's quadrupled during the World Cup phase. It's fantastic. If you do sit back and reflect, it was absolutely monumental for us to get to the World Cup in the first place.

"We weren't top seeds in our qualifying group, we managed to qualify outright, which was outstanding - the first time we managed to do that. And we got to the Euros before that through the play-offs."