Women's World Cup: 'That wasn't football' - England boss Phil Neville on fiery Cameroon game

England boss Phil Neville described Cameroon's behaviour as "unacceptable" after a World Cup last-16 win which he said "didn't feel like football".

The Lionesses booked a quarter-final spot against Norway after a 3-0 win.

But the game was marred by Cameroon's extraordinary reaction to two video assistant referee decisions and several poor challenges on England's players.

"I'm afraid today we saw behaviour that was unacceptable on the football field," Neville told the BBC.

"At times, we probably didn't know whether the game would continue.

"It didn't feel like football. It was a good win but that wasn't a World Cup last-16 tie in terms of behaviour that I want to see from footballers.

"This is going out worldwide. I didn't enjoy it, the players didn't enjoy it. My players kept their concentration fantastically, but those images are going out worldwide about how to act, the young girls playing all over the world that are seeing that behaviour. For me, it's not right.

"My daughter wants to be a footballer and if she watches that she will think: 'No, I want to play netball.'"

Neville has 'no sympathy' for Cameroon

The game witnessed two moments of controversy early on when Yvonne Leuko was booked for an apparent elbow on England winger Nikita Parris, before Augustine Ejangue appeared to spit on Toni Duggan after the free-kick that led to Steph Houghton's opener.

But that was overshadowed when the Cameroon players refused to re-start the game after Ellen White's VAR-awarded second.

White's goal was initially ruled out for offside, but that decision was changed, leading to the Cameroon side's protests and a delay of several minutes.

The African side were further frustrated when Ajara Nchout's goal - which would have made it 2-1 - was disallowed for offside thanks to VAR, with the striker in tears after the decision was overturned.

Asked if he had any sympathy for Cameroon, Neville said: "None. The rules are rules. For the second goal, Ellen White was onside, deal with it.

"We have been spoken to about 350,000 times by referees for the last three weeks. We know the rules and the referee got every one right and in the end, the referee took pity on them.

"They should count their lucky stars that it wasn't five or six. The behaviour was wrong, because it's an image of women's football that is going worldwide about a team that are refusing to play.

"I'm proud of my players for their discipline and the belief they had and going out there and playing a game of football."

