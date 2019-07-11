Europa League: Can you name Kilmarnock's last European XI?

Europa League first qualifying round first leg: Connah's Quay Nomads v Kilmarnock Venue: Belle Vue Stadium, Rhyl Date: 11 July Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Kilmarnock play in their first European tie in almost 18 years when they face Connah's Quay Nomads of Wales in the Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday.

The Rugby Park side's 2-0 defeat by Viking FK in September 2001 put them out of the Uefa Cup 3-1 on aggregate and they have not played in continental competition since. But can you name the XI who started that first-round loss in Norway? We will give you three minutes...