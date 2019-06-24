Women's World Cup 2019: Italy v China - Chinese want to 'gain recognition' with win

Italy finished top of Group C while China were of the best third-placed teams in the group stages

China want to "gain recognition all over the world" by beating Italy in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup in Montpellier on Tuesday, says manager Jia Xiuquan.

China, who reached the quarter-finals in 2007 and 2015, finished third in Group B and start as underdogs against Group C winners Italy.

"I don't think China are favourites but we want to beat the favourite teams," Xiuquan said.

"But to do this we must give 200%."

'We need to be more precise'

Italy topped a group that also contained Australia and Brazil to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1991.

And their progress has been led by a large contingent of Serie A winners, with seven Juventus players ending their 5-0 win over Jamaica.

However, despite their impressive start to the tournament, coach Milena Bertolini insists her team will need to raise their level to get past China.

"In order to win this last-16 match we need to be better than we've been so far. We need to be more precise, more attentive and focused," she said.

"It will be small differences that decide the match against China - and that's the recipe to win."

The winners will face the Netherlands or Japan in the quarter-finals at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes on Saturday (14:00 BST kick-off).

Team news

China have no injury concerns after boss Xiuquan confirmed that forward Wang Shanshan trained on Monday.

He also added that counselling has been offered to his players to help them deal with the emotional strain of the World Cup.

"During a tournament like this it is impossible to not feel stressed. It's not natural [not to]," he said.

"We've had good feedback [from the players] and we have been through countless challenges and tests at tournaments, so we have developed a very strong mentality."

Italy face China in the last 16 on Tuesday at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier (17:00 kick-off).

Players to watch

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Italy’s Barbara Bonansea calmly equalises after Clare Polkinghorne’s defensive error

Barbara Bonansea Nationality: Italian Position: Winger Club: Juventus Age: 28

With pace to burn, a wonderful sidestep and no shortage of composure in front of goal, Barbara Bonansea has already made a significant impact for Le Azzurre at the finals.

The Juventus winger, who has been a target for European champions Lyon in the past is at her best when she drifts in off the left flank.

The 28-year-old scored both goals in the Group C victory over Australia and won the penalty which set Italy on their way to an emphatic win over Jamaica.

Wang Shuang made her international debut in 2013

Wang Shuang Nationality: Chinese Position: Forward Club: Paris St-Germain Age: 24

All eyes for China will again focus on 22-year-old forward Wang Shuang - nicknamed 'Lady Messi' after Barcelona's highly decorated men's forward Lionel Messi.

Wang, who scored seven goals in 18 games for Paris St-Germain last season, is yet to have a shot at this World Cup and started the tournament as a substitute.

But she remains China's most dangerous player, especially if paired alongside the inventive Wang Shanshan.

The key facts

This will be the first Women's World Cup meeting between Italy and China.

Italy have won three of their past four matches at the Women's World Cup, after two victories in their first six games in the competition.

Italy's only previous Women's World Cup knockout match was in 1991, when they lost 3-2 to Norway in the quarter-finals.

Since they reached the 1999 Women's World Cup final, China have lost three of their four knockout-stage matches at the tournament.

Italy's Manuela Giugliano has three assists so far, the joint most in the tournament, alongside Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis.

