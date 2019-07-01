First Half ends, Tanzania 0, Algeria 3.
Tanzania v Algeria
Line-ups
Tanzania
- 13Mnata
- 22Khamis
- 6Mwantika
- 20Mtoni
- 15Hussein
- 12Msuva
- 23Yahya Abbas
- 4Nyoni
- 17Mussa
- 3Salum Abdalla
- 10Samatta
Substitutes
- 1Kalambo
- 2Michael
- 5Yondani
- 7Mao
- 8Domaya
- 9Yussuf
- 11Ulimwengu
- 14Bocco
- 16Mandawa
- 18Manula
- 19Philipo
- 21Zayd Omary
Algeria
- 23M'bolhi
- 18Zeffane
- 3Tahrat
- 5Halliche
- 6Fares
- 14Boudaoui
- 19Abeid
- 22Bennacer
- 12Ounas
- 13Slimani
- 15Delort
Substitutes
- 1Doukha
- 2Mandi
- 4Benlamri
- 7Mahrez
- 8Belaïli
- 9Bounedjah
- 10Feghouli
- 11Brahimi
- 16Oukidja
- 17Guédioura
- 20Atal
- 21Bensebaini
- Referee:
- Andofetra Rakotojaona
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away14
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Tanzania 0, Algeria 3. Adam Ounas (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Islam Slimani.
Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Algeria).
Mohamed Hussein (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Algeria. Ismael Bennacer tries a through ball, but Andy Delort is caught offside.
Offside, Tanzania. Mudathir Yahya tries a through ball, but Saimon Msuva is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Hichem Boudaoui (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafik Halliche.
Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Algeria).
Erasto Nyoni (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Tanzania 0, Algeria 2. Adam Ounas (Algeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Islam Slimani with a through ball.
Foul by Hichem Boudaoui (Algeria).
Hassan Khamis (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Delort following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Saimon Msuva (Tanzania) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Farid Mussa.
Goal!
Goal! Tanzania 0, Algeria 1. Islam Slimani (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a through ball.
Offside, Algeria. Andy Delort tries a through ball, but Islam Slimani is caught offside.
Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mudathir Yahya (Tanzania).
Offside, Tanzania. Mohamed Hussein tries a through ball, but Mbwana Aly Samatta is caught offside.
Foul by Mohamed Fares (Algeria).
Saimon Msuva (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Ally Mtoni.
Offside, Tanzania. Mohamed Hussein tries a through ball, but Mbwana Aly Samatta is caught offside.
Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Algeria).
Feisal Salum (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Algeria. Andy Delort tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.
Foul by Mehdi Tahrat (Algeria).
Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Algeria. Andy Delort tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Islam Slimani (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
Attempt blocked. Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Rafik Halliche (Algeria).
Feisal Salum (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rafik Halliche (Algeria).
Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by David Mwantika.
Attempt saved. Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Algeria) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Islam Slimani (Algeria).
Ally Mtoni (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.