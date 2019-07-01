Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
Tanzania0Algeria3

Tanzania v Algeria

Line-ups

Tanzania

  • 13Mnata
  • 22Khamis
  • 6Mwantika
  • 20Mtoni
  • 15Hussein
  • 12Msuva
  • 23Yahya Abbas
  • 4Nyoni
  • 17Mussa
  • 3Salum Abdalla
  • 10Samatta

Substitutes

  • 1Kalambo
  • 2Michael
  • 5Yondani
  • 7Mao
  • 8Domaya
  • 9Yussuf
  • 11Ulimwengu
  • 14Bocco
  • 16Mandawa
  • 18Manula
  • 19Philipo
  • 21Zayd Omary

Algeria

  • 23M'bolhi
  • 18Zeffane
  • 3Tahrat
  • 5Halliche
  • 6Fares
  • 14Boudaoui
  • 19Abeid
  • 22Bennacer
  • 12Ounas
  • 13Slimani
  • 15Delort

Substitutes

  • 1Doukha
  • 2Mandi
  • 4Benlamri
  • 7Mahrez
  • 8Belaïli
  • 9Bounedjah
  • 10Feghouli
  • 11Brahimi
  • 16Oukidja
  • 17Guédioura
  • 20Atal
  • 21Bensebaini
Referee:
Andofetra Rakotojaona

Match Stats

Home TeamTanzaniaAway TeamAlgeria
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away14

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Tanzania 0, Algeria 3.

Goal!

Goal! Tanzania 0, Algeria 3. Adam Ounas (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Islam Slimani.

Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Algeria).

Mohamed Hussein (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Algeria. Ismael Bennacer tries a through ball, but Andy Delort is caught offside.

Offside, Tanzania. Mudathir Yahya tries a through ball, but Saimon Msuva is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Hichem Boudaoui (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafik Halliche.

Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Algeria).

Erasto Nyoni (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Tanzania 0, Algeria 2. Adam Ounas (Algeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Islam Slimani with a through ball.

Foul by Hichem Boudaoui (Algeria).

Hassan Khamis (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Algeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Delort following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Saimon Msuva (Tanzania) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Farid Mussa.

Goal!

Goal! Tanzania 0, Algeria 1. Islam Slimani (Algeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a through ball.

Offside, Algeria. Andy Delort tries a through ball, but Islam Slimani is caught offside.

Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mudathir Yahya (Tanzania).

Offside, Tanzania. Mohamed Hussein tries a through ball, but Mbwana Aly Samatta is caught offside.

Foul by Mohamed Fares (Algeria).

Saimon Msuva (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Ally Mtoni.

Offside, Tanzania. Mohamed Hussein tries a through ball, but Mbwana Aly Samatta is caught offside.

Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Algeria).

Feisal Salum (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Algeria. Andy Delort tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.

Foul by Mehdi Tahrat (Algeria).

Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Algeria. Andy Delort tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Islam Slimani (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Ounas.

Attempt blocked. Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Rafik Halliche (Algeria).

Feisal Salum (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rafik Halliche (Algeria).

Mbwana Aly Samatta (Tanzania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Algeria. Conceded by David Mwantika.

Attempt saved. Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Algeria) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Islam Slimani (Algeria).

Ally Mtoni (Tanzania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal31112114
3Kenya311134-14
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21102024
2Benin20202202
3Ghana20202202
4Guinea-Bissau201102-21
