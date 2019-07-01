Match ends, Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 4.
Namibia 1-4 Ivory Coast: Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha scores on first start at Africa Cup of Nations
Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha scored as Ivory Coast moved into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a thumping win over Namibia.
Max Gradel's volley and Ryan Nyambe's own goal gave the Elephants a 2-0 lead before Joslin Kamatuka pulled a goal back for Namibia.
But Zaha added a third with a right-foot shot after cutting in off the left before Maxwel Cornet's placed fourth.
Ivory Coast finish second behind Morocco in Group D.
After two failed penalty appeals and scuffing a close-range shot into the arms of Namibia goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, Zaha, 26, had cut a frustrated figure.
But the Crystal Palace winger made amends with a trademark strike on his first start at the tournament to take the game away from the Brave Warriors.
Namibia, who had lost narrowly in both their previous group matches, had started brightly but were punished by Peter Shalulile's failure to score from two glorious first-half chances with the score at 0-0.
They finish bottom of the group three points behind South Africa who lost to Morocco in the other game.
'Don't let the scoreline fool you' - Analysis
BBC World Service's John Bennett at the 30 June Stadium
Wilfried Zaha had a frustrating game until a moment the Crystal Palace fans will have seen at Selhurst Park so many times down the years, with him cutting back inside and firing into the net.
Before the game it was interesting to see him have an animated chat with Ivory Coast skipper Serge Aurier. Will they meet in a North London derby next season?
As for the match, don't let the scoreline fool you, Ivory Coast were far from convincing but in players like Zaha, Pepe and Gradel they have match winners.
Whether they can put together consistent team performances to go all the way here in Egypt is doubtful though.
Meanwhile, Zaha's Cup of Nations is up and running after a slow start. He may be a bit distracted over the next few days though by that Arsenal interest. It could be a dramatic next three weeks for him on and off the pitch.
Line-ups
Namibia
- 23Kazapua
- 6Horaeb
- 22Nyambe
- 2Haoseb
- 4Hanamub
- 19Shitembi
- 12Ketjijere
- 15PapamaSubstituted forStephanusat 61'minutes
- 7HottoBooked at 78mins
- 13ShalulileSubstituted forShilongoat 83'minutes
- 14KamatukaSubstituted forGurirabat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mbaeva
- 3Gebhardt
- 5Hambira
- 8Stephanus
- 9Shilongo
- 10Starke
- 11Limbondi
- 16Mbazuvara
- 17Keimuine
- 18Gurirab
- 20Kamberipa
- 21Fredericks
Ivory Coast
- 16Gbohouo
- 22Bagayoko
- 6Traoré
- 5Kanon
- 2Coulibaly
- 20Dié
- 8Kessié
- 15GradelSubstituted forCornetat 68'minutes
- 4GbaminSubstituted forSangaréat 80'minutes
- 9Zaha
- 12BonySubstituted forKodjiaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tape
- 3Doumbia
- 7Angban
- 10Seri
- 11Cornet
- 13Assalé
- 14Kodjia
- 18Sangaré
- 19Pepe
- 21Comara
- 23Sangaré
- Referee:
- Peter Kamaku Waweru
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 4.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
Goal!
Goal! Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 4. Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié following a fast break.
Larry Horaeb (Namibia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).
Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Attempt saved. Benson Shilongo (Namibia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riaan Hanamub with a cross.
Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Benson Shilongo (Namibia).
Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Jonathan Kodjia replaces Wilfried Bony.
Goal!
Goal! Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 3. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Kanon.
Substitution
Substitution, Namibia. Benson Shilongo replaces Peter Shalulile.
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Ibrahim Sangaré replaces Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Deon Hotto (Namibia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Deon Hotto (Namibia).
Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Peter Shalulile (Namibia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ronald Ketjijere with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Namibia. Isaskar Gurirab replaces Joslin Kamatuka.
Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).
Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 2. Joslin Kamatuka (Namibia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Maxwel Cornet replaces Max-Alain Gradel.
Attempt missed. Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Peter Shalulile.
Foul by Peter Shalulile (Namibia).
Sylvain Gbohouo (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Côte d'Ivoire).
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Bony.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Larry Horaeb (Namibia).
Substitution
Substitution, Namibia. Willy Stephanus replaces Marcel Papama.
Foul by Larry Horaeb (Namibia).
Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.