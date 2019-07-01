First Half ends, Kenya 0, Senegal 0.
Kenya v Senegal
Line-ups
Kenya
- 18Matasi
- 20OtienoBooked at 10mins
- 5Mohammed
- 2Okumu
- 3Omar Khamis
- 7Masika
- 8Omolo
- 12Wanyama
- 21Odhiambo
- 13Ouma
- 14Olunga
Substitutes
- 1Shikalo
- 4Onyango
- 6Ochieng
- 9Avire
- 10Omondi
- 11Kahata
- 15Owino Odhiambo
- 16Were
- 17Athuman
- 19Juma
- 22Ochieng
- 23Oyemba
Senegal
- 23Gomis
- 21Gassama
- 8Kouyaté
- 3Koulibaly
- 2Ciss
- 17B Ndiaye
- 5Gueye
- 18Sarr
- 14Saivet
- 10Mané
- 9Niang
Substitutes
- 1Diallo
- 4Cissé
- 6Sané
- 7Konaté
- 11Keita
- 12Sabaly
- 13A N'Diaye
- 15Diatta
- 19Diagne
- 20Thioub
- 22Wagué
- Ghead Grisha
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).
Joseph Okumu (Kenya) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Patrick Matasi.
Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayub Timbe Masika (Kenya).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Michael Olunga (Kenya).
Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Olunga (Kenya).
Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Attempt blocked. Henri Saivet (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Patrick Matasi (Kenya).
Attempt missed. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lamine Gassama following a corner.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Philemon Otieno.
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Foul by Lamine Gassama (Senegal).
Dennis Odhiambo (Kenya) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Saliou Ciss (Senegal).
Ayub Timbe Masika (Kenya) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Johanna Omolo (Kenya) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Penalty saved! Sadio Mané (Senegal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Senegal. Saliou Ciss draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Musa Mohammed (Kenya) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye following a corner.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Joseph Okumu.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Senegal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saliou Ciss.
Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Philemon Otieno (Kenya) wins a free kick in the defensive half.