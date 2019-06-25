Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, Gerrard, Rangers, Kearney, St Mirren, James, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal will need to spend half of their summer transfer budget to bring in Celtic's Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 22, with the left-back valued at £25m by the Scottish champions. (Telegraph)

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has rubbished suggestions he has advised Scotland team-mate Tierney to join Arsenal. (Express)

Tierney has travelled with Celtic to Austria for pre-season as Arsenal prepare another bid for the left-back. (National - subscription required)

Kearney to exit St Mirren Manager to depart less than a year after taking charge

St Mirren are expected to move for former captain Jim Goodwin, the Alloa boss, as Oran Kearney prepares to leave the manager's role in Paisley. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard says no amount of money will prise him away from Rangers as he remains focused on "finishing the job" at Ibrox amid reports of potential interest from Derby County. (Times - subscription required)

Gerrard, 39, says he is driven by his desire to end Rangers' trophy drought and is "not money-motivated". (Sun)

Partick Thistle have rejected a £300,000 bid from Norwich City for winger Aidan Fitzpatrick, 18. (Record)

Hibernian are closer to signing Yeovil Town defender Tom James, 23. (Scotsman)

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller, 39, wanted his contract at Dundee terminated, says manager James McPake. (Record)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says prospective signing Joe Aribo is "very capable" and "athletic" as the midfielder, 22, nears a move to Ibrox from Charlton. (Herald - subscription required)

Tom Rogic and prospective signing from Motherwell David Turnbull were not with Celtic as they left for pre-season training in Austria. (Mail)

Australian Rogic is injured while Turnbull had been sent for a second scan as part of his medical. (Record)

Celtic and Stoke are keen to sign Luton right-back Jack Stacey, 23. (Sun)

Neil Lennon will make Karamoko Dembele, 16, part of his Celtic first-team squad. (Times - subscription required)

West Brom have criticised Celtic's treatment of Oliver Burke during his loan spell in Glasgow. (Scotsman)

And the Baggies say Scotland forward Burke will not be returning to Celtic while Neil Lennon is manager. (Express and Star)