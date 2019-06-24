Europa League: NSI Runavik tie looks 'evenly balanced' - Ballymena skipper Ervin

Ballymena captain Jim Ervin says his side will be "fit and raring to go" against NSI Runavik

Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin says his side's Europa League preliminary round tie against NSI Runavik from the Faroe Islands looks "evenly balanced".

The Irish Premiership runners-up are at home in Thursday's first leg, with the second leg being played a week later.

"Both teams will think they have a chance of going through. It looks a fairly balanced and even game," said Ervin before the Showgrounds encounter.

"We had someone watching them at the weekend so we are awaiting feedback."

"It's difficult getting information on your opposition but we have plenty of experience within the squad of playing teams from the Faroe Islands," added the Sky Blues skipper.

"They played B36 Torshavn at the weekend, the team Crusaders will meet. We'll be prepared as best we can."

Last month Uefa cleared Ballymena Showgrounds to host the first leg, with the Braidmen having been forced to play their home game against Norwegian side Odd at Seaview two years ago.

"Credit to the club for making sure the tie could be played at Ballymena. From what I hear the town is buzzing and tickets are selling well.

"We have had two good workouts against Cardiff Met and Barry Town and won both games.

"It's important to get as many minutes under our belts rather than worry too much about the score-lines. Having said that it was nice to win the two games because winning becomes a habit, even it is in pre-season matches."

Swedish side Malmo await the winners of the tie in the second qualifying round but Ervin is solely focused on overcoming the Faroese side at this stage.

"We're just thinking about Thursday evening, then we'll concentrate on the away leg, so we're not looking at Malmo at all just yet.

"It's difficult playing outside of our regular season but what can you do? It has always been that way for Irish League clubs from day one.

"NSI are 13 games into their season, while we have played two friendlies, but the boys are back fit and raring to go."