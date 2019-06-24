Rob Hunt: Swindon Town sign former Oldham Athletic full-back

Rob Hunt started his career at Brighton, making five first-team appearances

Swindon Town have signed full-back Rob Hunt following his departure from League Two rivals Oldham Athletic.

The 23-year-old played 43 times for the Latics last season but had his contract terminated on Friday by mutual consent.

Hunt, who can play right-back or left-back, signed a two-year deal and links up again with manager Richie Wellens.

"It's a great club with some great ambitions and hopefully we can fulfil those this season. The style of play is the kind that suits me," Hunt said.

