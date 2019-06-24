Kenny Miller: Dundee announce striker's departure by mutual consent

Kenny Miller is a free agent again

Kenny Miller has left Dundee by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The former Scotland striker, 39, joined the Dens Park club on a two-year deal shortly after leaving the player-manager's role at Livingston.

He scored eight goals for Dundee last season, at the end of which the side were relegated from the Premiership.

"We would like to thank Kenny for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future," Dundee said.

Miller, who has 258 club goals, previously played for Rangers, Celtic and Cardiff as well as having spells in England, Turkey and Canada. He scored 18 times in 69 appearances for his country.