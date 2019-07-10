Europa League First Qualifying round: Crues aim to stay on course for Wolves tie

Victory over Tórshavn would see Crusaders facing a Wolves side who include Portugal striker Ruben Neves

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Declan Caddell says Crusaders players will find it tough to put thoughts of facing Wolves aside when they meet B36 Tórshavn in Thursday's Europa League first qualifying round first leg.

The winners of the tie will face the English Premier League side in the next round on 25 July and 1 August.

The Crues are at home for the first leg against the Faroe Islands club.

"When you play a team like Wolves, a dream comes true for a lot of our boys," Caddell told BBC Sport NI.

"It is very hard to put it to the side when you have that incentive.

"We play our match on a Saturday and you come home and you watch Match of the Day and watch some of the best players in Europe showcasing their talent.

"Obviously as a young lad, you dream about playing in stadiums like your Molineux. Big, big stadiums with a big crowd."

Despite the prospect of a dream tie against the English Premier League club, Caddell is confident Crusaders will not underestimate Tórshavn who finished third in the Faroe Islands Premier League in 2018.

With a dominant Havnar Bóltfelag running away with the title, Tórshavn finished two points behind runners-up NSÍ Runavík, who were beaten 2-0 by Ballymena United in the preliminary round last month.

"I've been on to the videos and looking at the team-sheets and the players," added Caddell.

"They do have quality players than can hurt you. There's no doubt about that.

"As long as we approach the game in the right manner, that's the most important thing."

Caddell accepts that winning Thursday's home leg is massively important for the Crues, who earned their European place by beating Ballinamallard United 3-0 in the Irish Cup Final in May.

"It's very important that we do get a good result at Seaview because it is going to be a very difficult game away."