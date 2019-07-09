Linfield v Rosenborg

Rosenborg defeated Linfield when the sides met in the same competition in 2010

Linfield boss David Healy says his team face a "huge" step up in quality when they face Rosenborg in the Champions League qualifier first leg in Belfast.

The Norwegian visitors have a strong European pedigree and they will start as firm favourites against the Blues.

"Rosenborg have proven their quality over a number of years, both domestically and on the European front," said Linfield boss David Healy.

Rosenborg beat Linfield when the teams last met in 2010.

A goalless at Windsor Park was followed by a 2-0 victory for Rosenborg in Trondheim with Rade Prica and Markus Henriksen netting for the hosts.

Northern Ireland's record scorer Healy has prepared the Irish League champions for the season opener with a training camp in Spain and home friendlies against Scottish pair Mortherwell and St Johnstone.

Rosenborg are already well into their season and sit seventh with just one defeat in their last five away matches.

"We're under no illusions on how tough it's going to be - they've quality, experienced players and have a bit of pace," added Healy.

"But I firmly believe in the ability of the players we have and we want to go out and make a fist of it."

The winners will progress to a meeting with BATE Borisov or Piast Gliwice in the second-round qualifiers.