Byron Webster: Carlisle sign former Scunthorpe defender

Carlisle United have signed defender Byron Webster on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old had been released by Scunthorpe United after playing nine times following a move in January.

Webster, who made more than 100 appearances for Millwall during a four-and-a-half-year spell, has also played for Northampton, Yeovil and Doncaster.

"He's a hugely imposing figure and he knows what it's like to be promoted," said boss Steven Pressley, who has now made six new signings this summer.

The club says the deal, which is subject to paperwork clearance, will be reviewed at the end of the season.

