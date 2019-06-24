Jamie Walker: Wigan in talks to leave early to rejoin Hearts

Jamie Walker could be back in a Hearts jersey soon

Jamie Walker is in talks with Wigan over an early release from his contract before a potential return to Hearts.

The 25-year-old is keen to return to Tynecastle 17 months after leaving for the DW Stadium.

Walker, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Peterborough, has one year left on his Wigan contract.

He could secure a return to Hearts in time to join the club's pre-season training camp in Dublin.

The former Scotland Under-21 player has scored 45 club goals, including 40 for Hearts.

However, he has not scored in his eight appearances for Wigan.