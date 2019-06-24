Mihai Popescu: St Mirren future in limbo for Dinamo Bucharest defender

Mihai Popescu (left) arrived back at training with St Mirren on Monday

Doubts over the future of St Mirren manager Oran Kearney have left defender Mihai Popescu in a state of limbo.

They were both keen to extend the 26-year-old's stay in Paisley after last season's loan move from Dinamo Bucharest in his homeland's top flight.

But Kearney was not at the first day of pre-season training on Monday.

"I hope to be here, but my future is not sure here," Popescu said. "I have the last week of my contract and I'll wait to see if I'm here or not."

Popescu made 17 starts for Dinamo last season before joining St Mirren in January and the Romanian played a further 21 times as he helped the Paisley side escape relegation with a penalty shoot-out play-off victory over Dundee United.

He is due to return to his parent club, where he is under contract until summer 2021, next week and Dinamo are demanding £350,000 to make the move permanent.

"It's not 100% certain I'll still be here, so the club will need to speak with Dinamo in Bucharest and see if I'll stay," he said.

Popescu admitted his own situation was made more uncertain given suggestions that Kearney might be leaving St Mirren, with the manager and club unavailable for comment.

"We don't know anything," he added. "We just came to training and now we wait.

"We can't speak. We will have to wait to see what happens.

"Oran was a good person and I like him, but I don't know anything, so I don't want to say something and it not be right."