Nathan Trott: West Ham keeper joins AFC Wimbledon on loan

Nathan Trott joined West Ham aged 17 but is yet to play for the first team

AFC Wimbledon have signed West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old England youth player was in the squad that won the European Under-19 Championship in 2017.

Trott recently signed a new three-year contract with West Ham, who he joined after a trial in January 2016.

Hammers goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero hopes a move to League One can offer the youngster "valuable experience of first-team football".

His parent club have already signed keepers Roberto and David Martin this summer, while The Dons secured a deal for striker Adam Roscrow last week.