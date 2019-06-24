Gary Mackay-Steven joins New York City and cites 'lure' of USA for Aberdeen exit

Gary Mackay-Steven says "the lure" of playing in the United States was too much to resist after leaving Aberdeen to sign for New York City.

Dons manager Derek McInnes had hoped to persuade the 28-year-old Scotland winger to sign a new contract.

Mackay-Steven hopes "to get fans off their seats" and help the Major League Soccer club win trophies.

"The lure of playing in America and MLS is really attractive. It's always been a draw, it's hard to say no," he said.

New York, who sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, have not revealed the exact length of contract but say the Scot becomes their "latest multi-year signing" and will be available to play after 9 July.

Mackay-Steven, who had also been linked with Portsmouth after making 31 appearances and scoring seven goals last season, spent two years with Aberdeen, having signed from Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.

McInnes last week said the door was still open for the winger to stay after the end of his contract, but Mackay-Steven told New York's website: "I'm delighted to finally sign on the dotted line.

"I like to make things happen and to get fans off their seats. Hopefully I can do that in New York and show what I'm all about.

"I feel everything is in place to win a trophy. Hopefully I can chip in with goals and assists."

Former Rangers midfielder Claudio Reyna is New York's sporting director and said he was "excited" to sign the twice-capped player "we have been tracking for some time".

Manager Domenec Torrent added: "Gary brings the qualities that this club is looking for in an attacking player. He's very good on the ball and likes to run at players in one v one situations.

"When he is on the wing, he delivers a quality ball into the box but can also cut inside and cause the opponent's defenders a lot of trouble."