Ousseynou Cisse: Gillingham sign former MK Dons midfielder

Ousseynou Cisse made 26 appearances in League Two last season, helping MK Dons earn promotion

Ousseynou Cisse has joined Gillingham after the midfielder was released by League One rivals MK Dons in May.

The versatile 28-year-old, who can play in central midfield or defence, made 68 appearances for MK Dons after moving to English football from France in 2017.

Gills manager Steve Evans welcomed the Mali international as a "key signing".

"We've added a key ingredient to the team that was missing last season, defensive power in such a key area," Evans told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.