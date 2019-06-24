George Ray: Tranmere Rovers sign Crewe Alexandra captain on a two-year deal
-
- From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed central defender George Ray, who rejected a deal to stay with Crewe Alexandra, on a two-year contract.
The 25-year-old has amassed more than 150 appearances in all competitions since making his debut for the Alex in 2013, including 70 in League One.
Warrington-born Ray, a former Wales Under-21 international, came through the Crewe academy ranks, his only club.
"Tranmere have done really well over the last couple of seasons," Ray said.
"When I spoke to the manager [Micky Mellon], he told me he wants to go again. He is hungry, and I am hungry, so hopefully as a team we can have another successful season."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.