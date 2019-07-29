Scottish Championship 2019-20: Predict the final league table
It is potentially one of the most competitive Scottish Championships in years, with the two Dundee sides amid the leading contenders for the title.
But, after Ross County's triumph last term, might there be another Highland title winner in the form of Inverness Caledonian Thistle?
Can Partick Thistle recover from last season's scare at the foot of the table and will Dick Campbell work his magic once more with promoted Arbroath?
Choose how you think the division will finish and share your selections with your friends.
Scottish Championship table
How will the Scottish Championship table look at the end of the season? Place all 10 teams in your order, then share with your friends.