Aaron Pierre: Shrewsbury Town sign Northampton defender for undisclosed fee
Shrewsbury Town have signed Northampton Town defender Aaron Pierre for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
Pierre, 26, scored six goals in 60 league games for the Cobblers after joining from Wycombe in July 2017.
"It is a really good signing and a player who we have been chasing for a while now," boss Sam Ricketts told the club website.
"I went and had him watched an awful lot towards the end of last season as he was a player who was in my plans."
