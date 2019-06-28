Jamie Walker: Hearts sign attacker from Wigan Athletic

Jamie Walker will be reunited with Hearts manager Craig Levein

Jamie Walker has completed his return to Hearts after negotiating an early release from Wigan Athletic.

Walker left the Scottish Premiership club 17 months ago, but has struggled to make an impact in England, and spent part of last season on loan at Peterborough.

The 25-year-old struck a deal to cancel the final year of his contract after making just eight Wigan appearances.

He has signed a three-year deal with the Tynecastle club.

The former Scotland Under-21 international scored 41 goals in 181 appearances for Hearts after making his debut in 2012.

Walker in numbers

In the six months leading up to his departure to Wigan, Walker averaged 3.22 shots per game. In the previous season, that number stood at 3.77. As a point of comparison, the best performer from Hearts midfield last term was Olly Lee on 1.95 shots per game.

Walker contributed with a bunch of goals, too. In 2016/17 he scored 12 at an average of 0.42 per 90 minutes. That is twice as often as the best efforts from Hearts' midfield last season - with Peter Haring and Lee both averaging just 0.18.

The crux of the matter for Hearts is that they did not have enough goalscorers last season, which partly explained why they finished sixth in the Premiership. Steven Naismith scored 26.3% of their league goals, with fellow strikers Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu contributing an average of 0.13 and 0.22 goals per 90 minutes.

Hearts, then, relied on their midfield for goals more than any other side in the top flight, with 50% of their Premiership strikes coming from the middle of the park.