Match ends, Croatia U21 3, England U21 3.
England U21 3-3 Croatia U21: Aidy Boothroyd's side concede late again to draw final group game
-
- From the section Football
England conceded yet another late goal as they finished their disappointing European Under-21 Championship campaign with a 3-3 draw against Croatia.
Reiss Nelson's penalty gave England the lead after he had been fouled by Branimir Kalaica before Josip Brekalo levelled with a firm shot.
James Maddison's strike restored the advantage but Croatia hit back again through Nikola Vlasic's driven shot.
Jonjoe Kenny's stunner made it 3-2 but Brekalo's late finish denied England.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Croatia U21
- 1Grbic
- 2Uremovic
- 15Kalaica
- 5Katic
- 22CabrajaSubstituted forBradaricat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Moro
- 4Sunjic
- 8VlasicSubstituted forIvanusecat 66'minutes
- 13Majer
- 19Kulenovic
- 7Brekalo
Substitutes
- 3Sosa
- 6Benkovic
- 10Halilovic
- 11Ivanusec
- 12Posavec
- 14Bistrovic
- 16Borevkovic
- 17Basic
- 18Muric
- 21Bradaric
- 23Semper
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 12KennyBooked at 51mins
- 5Tomori
- 4Clarke-SalterSubstituted forKonsaat 49'minutes
- 14Kelly
- 8MaddisonSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 73'minutes
- 6DowellBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMountat 56'minutes
- 10Foden
- 21Nelson
- 23Abraham
- 7Gray
Substitutes
- 2Wan-Bissaka
- 3Dasilva
- 9Solanke
- 13Gunn
- 15Konsa
- 17Barnes
- 18Mount
- 19Calvert-Lewin
- 20Gibbs-White
- 22Woodman
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Croatia U21 3, England U21 3.
Hand ball by Phil Foden (England U21).
Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (England U21).
Nikola Katic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Domagoj Bradaric (Croatia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reiss Nelson (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Domagoj Bradaric (Croatia U21).
Attempt saved. Josip Brekalo (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lovro Majer.
Goal!
Goal! Croatia U21 3, England U21 3. Josip Brekalo (Croatia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Ivanusec.
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (England U21).
Lovro Majer (Croatia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tammy Abraham (England U21).
Ivan Sunjic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Croatia U21. Branimir Kalaica tries a through ball, but Luka Ivanusec is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia U21. Domagoj Bradaric replaces Marijan Cabraja.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Filip Uremovic.
Lloyd Kelly (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Uremovic (Croatia U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces James Maddison.
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
Goal!
Goal! Croatia U21 2, England U21 3. Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Lovro Majer.
James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Croatia U21).
Foul by Demarai Gray (England U21).
Filip Uremovic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia U21. Luka Ivanusec replaces Nikola Vlasic because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Nikola Vlasic (Croatia U21).
Goal!
Goal! Croatia U21 2, England U21 2. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sandro Kulenovic.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Mason Mount replaces Kieran Dowell.
Foul by Demarai Gray (England U21).
Filip Uremovic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (England U21).
Sandro Kulenovic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (England U21).
Nikola Katic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.