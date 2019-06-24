Josip Drmic: Norwich City sign Borussia Monchengladbach & Switzerland striker

Josip Drmic (left) played against England in the Nations League in June

Norwich City have signed Switzerland striker Josip Drmic on a three-year deal.

Drmic, 26, will join the newly promoted Premier League side on 1 July from German club Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has spent the past four seasons.

He has been capped by his country 32 times and played in two World Cups.

It is Norwich's second summer signing, after Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts joined on loan in May.

Drmic said he was looking forward to playing in "the best league in the world", adding that Canaries centre-back Timm Klose, a fellow Swiss, helped him decide to move to Carrow Road.

"We had a long conversation as I had a lot of questions, and he spoke very, very positively about the club," Drmic told Norwich's official website.

Drmic only managed two goals in five Bundesliga appearances last season, as he struggled with a back injury and a muscle tear.

"We made it clear we wanted to sign a new striker and we have found a guy who has proved himself at the highest level," said Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

"He has had a difficult couple of years with injuries, but we feel he is the full package. Two or three years ago, some of the biggest clubs in Europe were interested in him."

