Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).
Benin v Cameroon
Line-ups
Benin
- 16Allagbe
- 2BarazéBooked at 54mins
- 3Adénon
- 6Verdon
- 12Kiki
- 8Adeoti
- 20Dossou
- 17Sessegnon
- 18Seibou
- 7Djigla
- 9MounieBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Farnolle
- 4Anaane
- 5Salomon
- 10Poté
- 11Imorou
- 13Adilehou
- 14Soukou
- 15D'Almeida
- 19Segbe Azankpo
- 21Kossi
- 22Fassinou
- 23Kakpo
Cameroon
- 1Onana
- 2FaiBooked at 42minsSubstituted forN'Jieat 45'minutes
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 4Banana
- 6Oyongo
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 15Kunde
- 10Sutchuin DjoumBooked at 20mins
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 9Bahoken
- 17Toko Ekambi
Substitutes
- 3Bong
- 7N'Jie
- 11Bassogog
- 12Dawa
- 16Ondoa
- 19Zoua
- 20Boumal
- 21Kaptoum
- 22Kana-Biyik
- 23Kameni
- Referee:
- Sadok Selmi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
David Djigla (Benin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).
Khaled Adénon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).
Jordan Adeoti (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Seidou Barazé (Benin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Seidou Barazé (Benin).
Foul by Yaya Banana (Cameroon).
Steve Mounie (Benin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Seidou Barazé (Benin).
Attempt blocked. Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum.
Foul by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum (Cameroon).
Stéphane Sessegnon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum (Cameroon).
Jordan Adeoti (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Benin 0, Cameroon 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Collins Fai.
Half Time
First Half ends, Benin 0, Cameroon 0.
Booking
Steve Mounie (Benin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Benin).
Attempt missed. Stéphane Sessegnon (Benin) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Collins Fai (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).
Enangon David Kiki (Benin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stéphane Bahoken (Cameroon).
Khaled Adénon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Benin).
Attempt missed. Stéphane Sessegnon (Benin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steve Mounie following a corner.
Corner, Benin. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.
Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon).
David Djigla (Benin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Djigla (Benin).