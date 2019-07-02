Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
Benin0Cameroon0

Benin v Cameroon

Line-ups

Benin

  • 16Allagbe
  • 2BarazéBooked at 54mins
  • 3Adénon
  • 6Verdon
  • 12Kiki
  • 8Adeoti
  • 20Dossou
  • 17Sessegnon
  • 18Seibou
  • 7Djigla
  • 9MounieBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Farnolle
  • 4Anaane
  • 5Salomon
  • 10Poté
  • 11Imorou
  • 13Adilehou
  • 14Soukou
  • 15D'Almeida
  • 19Segbe Azankpo
  • 21Kossi
  • 22Fassinou
  • 23Kakpo

Cameroon

  • 1Onana
  • 2FaiBooked at 42minsSubstituted forN'Jieat 45'minutes
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 4Banana
  • 6Oyongo
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 15Kunde
  • 10Sutchuin DjoumBooked at 20mins
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 9Bahoken
  • 17Toko Ekambi

Substitutes

  • 3Bong
  • 7N'Jie
  • 11Bassogog
  • 12Dawa
  • 16Ondoa
  • 19Zoua
  • 20Boumal
  • 21Kaptoum
  • 22Kana-Biyik
  • 23Kameni
Referee:
Sadok Selmi

Match Stats

Home TeamBeninAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).

David Djigla (Benin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).

Khaled Adénon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

Jordan Adeoti (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Seidou Barazé (Benin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Seidou Barazé (Benin).

Foul by Yaya Banana (Cameroon).

Steve Mounie (Benin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Seidou Barazé (Benin).

Attempt blocked. Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum.

Foul by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum (Cameroon).

Stéphane Sessegnon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum (Cameroon).

Jordan Adeoti (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Benin 0, Cameroon 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Collins Fai.

Half Time

First Half ends, Benin 0, Cameroon 0.

Booking

Steve Mounie (Benin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Mounie (Benin).

Attempt missed. Stéphane Sessegnon (Benin) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Collins Fai (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).

Enangon David Kiki (Benin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stéphane Bahoken (Cameroon).

Khaled Adénon (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Mounie (Benin).

Attempt missed. Stéphane Sessegnon (Benin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steve Mounie following a corner.

Corner, Benin. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.

Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon).

David Djigla (Benin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Djigla (Benin).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd July 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon31202025
2Ghana31203215
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

