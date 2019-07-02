Adama Traoré II (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Angola v Mali
Line-ups
Angola
- 12Bango Cabaça
- 2Boialvo GasparBooked at 29mins
- 5Massunguna
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 8Troco
- 9Kulembe Ribeiro
- 18Caifalo do Carmo
- 11Costa Paulo Bartolomeu
- 7Abel Campos
- 17Galiano da Costa
- 10Muondo Dala
Substitutes
- 1Segunda Palanga Simão
- 3Buatu-Mananga
- 4Da Silva Cafumana
- 6Gaspar do Carmo
- 13Macaia Ganga
- 14Paciência
- 16Rosa da Cruz
- 19de Carvalho Brandão
- 20Naval Costa Eduardo
- 21Correia da Costa
- 22Mavanga
- 23Melo Afonso
Mali
- 16Diarra
- 17Sacko
- 5Kouyate
- 13Wagué
- 6Haidara
- 4Haidara
- 11Coulibaly
- 14Traoré
- 21Traoré
- 7Doumbia
- 10Coulibaly
Substitutes
- 1Mounkoro
- 2Traoré
- 3Kone
- 8Samassekou
- 9Marega
- 12Koita
- 15Fofana
- 18Doucoure
- 19Djenepo
- 22Keita
- 23Diaby
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Fredy Ribeiro (Angola).
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fredy Ribeiro (Angola).
Goal!
Goal! Angola 0, Mali 1. Amadou Haidara (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.
Kiki Kouyate (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djalma (Angola).
Foul by Massadio Haidara (Mali).
Geraldo (Angola) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré II with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Bastos.
Attempt blocked. Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).
Attempt missed. Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré II with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Bruno Gaspar (Angola) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).
Foul by Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali).
Dany Massunguna (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (Mali).
Herenilson (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).
Adama Traoré II (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djalma (Angola).
Attempt blocked. Djalma (Angola) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Adama Traore I (Mali).
Paízo (Angola) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djalma (Angola).
Attempt saved. Falaye Sacko (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré II.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Tony Cabaça.
Attempt saved. Adama Traore I (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kalifa Coulibaly.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (Mali).
Paízo (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).
Foul by Massadio Haidara (Mali).