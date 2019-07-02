Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Angola0Mali1

Angola v Mali

Line-ups

Angola

  • 12Bango Cabaça
  • 2Boialvo GasparBooked at 29mins
  • 5Massunguna
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 8Troco
  • 9Kulembe Ribeiro
  • 18Caifalo do Carmo
  • 11Costa Paulo Bartolomeu
  • 7Abel Campos
  • 17Galiano da Costa
  • 10Muondo Dala

Substitutes

  • 1Segunda Palanga Simão
  • 3Buatu-Mananga
  • 4Da Silva Cafumana
  • 6Gaspar do Carmo
  • 13Macaia Ganga
  • 14Paciência
  • 16Rosa da Cruz
  • 19de Carvalho Brandão
  • 20Naval Costa Eduardo
  • 21Correia da Costa
  • 22Mavanga
  • 23Melo Afonso

Mali

  • 16Diarra
  • 17Sacko
  • 5Kouyate
  • 13Wagué
  • 6Haidara
  • 4Haidara
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 14Traoré
  • 21Traoré
  • 7Doumbia
  • 10Coulibaly

Substitutes

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2Traoré
  • 3Kone
  • 8Samassekou
  • 9Marega
  • 12Koita
  • 15Fofana
  • 18Doucoure
  • 19Djenepo
  • 22Keita
  • 23Diaby
Referee:
Rédouane Jiyed

Match Stats

Home TeamAngolaAway TeamMali
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Adama Traoré II (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fredy Ribeiro (Angola).

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fredy Ribeiro (Angola).

Goal!

Goal! Angola 0, Mali 1. Amadou Haidara (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.

Kiki Kouyate (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djalma (Angola).

Foul by Massadio Haidara (Mali).

Geraldo (Angola) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Traoré II with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Mali. Conceded by Bastos.

Attempt blocked. Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).

Attempt missed. Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Traoré II with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Bruno Gaspar (Angola) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).

Foul by Kalifa Coulibaly (Mali).

Dany Massunguna (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Djalma (Angola) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Amadou Haidara (Mali).

Herenilson (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).

Adama Traoré II (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djalma (Angola).

Attempt blocked. Djalma (Angola) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Adama Traore I (Mali).

Paízo (Angola) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djalma (Angola).

Attempt saved. Falaye Sacko (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré II.

Corner, Mali. Conceded by Tony Cabaça.

Attempt saved. Adama Traore I (Mali) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kalifa Coulibaly.

Foul by Amadou Haidara (Mali).

Paízo (Angola) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Angola).

Foul by Massadio Haidara (Mali).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32106247
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola302112-12
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
