Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Mouez Hassen.
Mauritania v Tunisia
-
- From the section African
Line-ups
Mauritania
- 1Souleymane
- 2Diaw
- 15N´Diaye
- 5BaSubstituted forDiadiéat 17'minutes
- 3Abeid
- 19Coulibaly
- 14Yali
- 18El Hacen
- 7DiakiteBooked at 31mins
- 10Ba
- 11Moulaye Ahmed
Substitutes
- 6Camara
- 8Guidileye
- 9Tanjy
- 12Diop
- 13Sarr
- 16Diaw
- 17Anne
- 20Thiam
- 21Diadié
- 22Diop
- 23Gaye
Tunisia
- 16Hassen
- 2Kechrida
- 3BronnBooked at 36mins
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 12Aouadhi
- 17Skhiri
- 18Srarfi
- 23Sliti
- 7Msakni
- 10Khazri
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 6Bedoui
- 8Chaouat
- 9Badri
- 11Khenissi
- 13Sassi
- 14Dräger
- 15Lamti
- 19Ben Mohamed
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
- Referee:
- Louis Hakizimana
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Moustapha Diaw with a cross.
Booking
Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).
Adama Ba (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ibrahima Coulibaly (Mauritania).
Attempt missed. Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bakary N´Diaye.
Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Yassine Meriah.
Booking
Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ismael Diakite (Mauritania).
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Dellahi Yali (Mauritania).
Attempt missed. Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti.
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania).
Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diadié Diarra (Mauritania).
Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).
Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Ibrahima Coulibaly (Mauritania).
Attempt missed. Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aly Abeid with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).
Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Mauritania. Diadié Diarra replaces Abdoul Ba because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Abdoul Ba (Mauritania).
Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).
Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassine Meriah.
Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bessam (Mauritania).
Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).
Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ibrahima Coulibaly (Mauritania).
Offside, Tunisia. Wajdi Kechrida tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.