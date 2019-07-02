Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Mauritania0Tunisia0

Mauritania v Tunisia

Line-ups

Mauritania

  • 1Souleymane
  • 2Diaw
  • 15N´Diaye
  • 5BaSubstituted forDiadiéat 17'minutes
  • 3Abeid
  • 19Coulibaly
  • 14Yali
  • 18El Hacen
  • 7DiakiteBooked at 31mins
  • 10Ba
  • 11Moulaye Ahmed

Substitutes

  • 6Camara
  • 8Guidileye
  • 9Tanjy
  • 12Diop
  • 13Sarr
  • 16Diaw
  • 17Anne
  • 20Thiam
  • 21Diadié
  • 22Diop
  • 23Gaye

Tunisia

  • 16Hassen
  • 2Kechrida
  • 3BronnBooked at 36mins
  • 4Meriah
  • 5Haddadi
  • 12Aouadhi
  • 17Skhiri
  • 18Srarfi
  • 23Sliti
  • 7Msakni
  • 10Khazri

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 6Bedoui
  • 8Chaouat
  • 9Badri
  • 11Khenissi
  • 13Sassi
  • 14Dräger
  • 15Lamti
  • 19Ben Mohamed
  • 21Hnid
  • 22Ben Cherifia
Referee:
Louis Hakizimana

Match Stats

Home TeamMauritaniaAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Mouez Hassen.

Attempt missed. Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Moustapha Diaw with a cross.

Booking

Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).

Adama Ba (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ibrahima Coulibaly (Mauritania).

Attempt missed. Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bakary N´Diaye.

Corner, Mauritania. Conceded by Yassine Meriah.

Booking

Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ismael Diakite (Mauritania).

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mohamed Dellahi Yali (Mauritania).

Attempt missed. Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti.

Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania).

Bassem Srarfi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diadié Diarra (Mauritania).

Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).

Moustapha Diaw (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Ibrahima Coulibaly (Mauritania).

Attempt missed. Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aly Abeid with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).

Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ismael Diakite (Mauritania) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Mauritania. Diadié Diarra replaces Abdoul Ba because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Abdoul Ba (Mauritania).

Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassine Meriah.

Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bessam (Mauritania).

Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).

Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ibrahima Coulibaly (Mauritania).

Offside, Tunisia. Wajdi Kechrida tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32106247
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola302112-12
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
